Solo-vehicle crash off of I-580 near Livermore kills one

LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) – At least one person is dead following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore.

A vehicle left the roadway and went off an embankment, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.