Watch CBS News
Local News

Soda Springs hikers recovered days after not resurfacing in Rattlesnake Falls

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

The three hikers who went missing after jumping into the water while on a hike in Soda Springs were recovered on Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the bodies of the three men have been recovered," the Sheriff's Office said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.   

A group of six men were hiking near Rattlesnake Falls on Wednesday when three of them jumped into the water, the Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3 p.m., one of the men called 911 and said that the three men never resurfaced. The three remaining hikers were flown out of the area Wednesday evening due to the challenging terrain in the area.

Search and rescue teams were sent to the area, and the Sheriff's Office said the dive team had to be flown in to help.

The search was suspended on Thursday due to underwater visibility issues and winds making it difficult for the helicopter to fly in. The search was then scaled back on Friday. 

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said three bodies were recovered.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.