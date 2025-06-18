3 hikers in Soda Springs missing in water near Heath Falls, officials say

Crews are searching for three people who went missing in the water near Heath Falls in Soda Springs, officials said Wednesday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said a group of people was hiking in the area. One of the people in the group called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report that three others went into the water and never resurfaced.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and other resources, including sheriff's office dive and search teams, were deployed to the area to assist with the search.

The sheriff's office said the location is remote and would take about a three-hour hike to reach.