Bay Area jewelry store robbed by nearly 20 suspects, police say

Authorities in the East Bay detained several suspects on Monday following a jewelry store robbery in which police said nearly 20 people were involved.

Around 1:50 p.m., San Ramon Police officers were called to Heller Jewelers at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, inside the City Center Bishop Ranch center, on reports of a takeover-style robbery. Approximately 20 masked suspects entered the store, smashing display cases and taking numerous items.

Police said several suspects were armed with handguns, and at least one suspect fired rounds through the store's front entrance. The suspects fled in awaiting cars that were staged in the center's valet parking area.

No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, San Ramon police pursued some of the vehicles believed to be involved, but the pursuit was terminated amid safety concerns. Police said air support tracked the suspects into Alameda County, where several suspects were detained at two locations in Oakland and a location in Dublin.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspects. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Heller Jewelers was targeted in a previous heist more than two years ago. Federal prosecutors charged five people in connection with the 2023 robbery, in which $1.1 million in watches and jewelry were stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident on Monday is asked to contact Detective Corporal Kevin Tjahjadi at 925-733-7316.