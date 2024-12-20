Small plane makes emergency landing at former Alameda naval air station

A small plane made an emergency landing at the decommissioned naval air station in Alameda Friday morning due to an engine issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Alameda small plane emergency landing. KPIX

The single-engine Cessna C152 was heading to the Palo Alto Airport but had to make an unexpected landing at the former military base. Two people were aboard the plane, which landed safely at about 10:35 a.m., FAA officials said.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.