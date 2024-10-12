Slight chance of light rain possible in North Bay

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and patchy fog in some areas.

Forecasters said sprinkles and light rain showers focused on the North Bay would continue through noon. Rain amounts were expected to remain below 0.10 of an inch, though parts of coastal Sonoma and Marin counties have a 40-50% chance of seeing slightly more precipitation

Sprinkles and light rain showers will continue thru noon, especially across the North Bay. Rain amounts are forecast to remain largely below 0.10", though a few spots (mainly coastal Sonoma/Marin) have around a 40-50% chance of seeing amounts just over 0.10." pic.twitter.com/BuY0rSrE1a — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 12, 2024

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s to 70s on the coast, in the 70s around the bay, and in the 60s to 70s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s to 60s.

Forecasters say an approaching cold front is expected to bring light rain through the morning primarily to the North Bay. Low ceilings will likely impact the aerial shows for Fleet Week.

Nighttime will be cloudy with a chance of rain and patchy fog in some areas at night.