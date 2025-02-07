Watch CBS News
Skier at Palisades Tahoe dies after colliding with a tree

By Carlos Castañeda

CBS San Francisco

A skier at Palisades Tahoe ski resort died earlier this week after crashing into a tree, the resort confirmed Friday.

A Palisades spokesperson told CBS Bay Area that the guest was skiing in the Scott area of the resort's Alpine Meadows location on Monday when the guest collided with a tree.

"Patrol responded and rendered aid, but the guest succumbed to their injuries," said spokesperson Lacey said. "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the person involved."

Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Soviar identified the victim as 62-year-old John Thomas Hughes. A report in SFGate said Hughes's family in New Hampshire had been notified.

