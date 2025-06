Highway 1 near Watsonville was partially closed on Sunday after a sinkhole opened up on the side of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The sinkhole formed on southbound Highway 1, near Buena Vista Drive.

Breaking News 🚨: A sinkhole has formed on SB SR-1 southbound near Buena Vista Drive. The far left lane is closed. Expect delays in the area, with no estimated time for reopening #caltrans #CHP #hwy1 #santacruz pic.twitter.com/N3P9riwyWW — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) June 1, 2025

Caltrans closed down the left lane, and it will remain closed through Sunday night.

Delays in the area are expected.