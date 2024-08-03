Simone Biles, Jade Carey get gold and bronze in Olympic vault title; Brazil's Rebeca Andrade wins silver

Biles takes jab at Trump after gold medal win Simone Biles takes jab at Trump after 2nd gold medal win 04:21

Simone Biles won her second Olympic vault title after nailing her iconic namesake vault – the "Biles II" — on Saturday in Paris.

Teammate Jade Carey earned the bronze medal while Brazil's Rebeca Andrade took silver.

Biles, 27, landed the Yurchenko double pike – which is the most difficult in the women's rulebook – to earn a 15.700. In her second vault, she landed a "Cheng" - a half-turn onto the vaulting table followed by a 1.5 twist into the air - that earned a 14.900. This gave her an average of 15.300 for her two vaults, putting her comfortably in the lead.

Biles is the second woman to win vault twice, joining Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault. Casalavska went back to back in 1964 and 1968. The gold medal is Biles' 10th Olympic medal and seventh gold.

Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States and Bronze medalist Jade Carey of Team United States prepare to stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault Final. / Getty Images

Andrade, who has arguably been Biles' closest competitor during these Olympic Games, had a 14.966 average between her two vaults to comfortably earn silver. The vault champion in Tokyo finished runner-up to Biles in the all-around final on Thursday and with Brazil, won bronze in the team final.

Simone Biles celebrates with third-placed Jade Carey after competing in the artistic gymnastics women's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Carey, who helped the U.S. win the team all-around gold medal, earned an average of 14.466 for her two vaults – a Cheng and a double-twisting Yurchenko. This was her third Olympic medal to go with the floor exercise gold she won in Tokyo and the team gold captured on Tuesday.

Biles will have two more chances to boost her medal haul in Paris. She will compete in the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Monday.