Shooting reported on Highway 24 in Oakland near Highway 13

A rolling gun battle was reported Thursday afternoon along state Highway 24 in Oakland, with bullets striking multiple other vehicles, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on eastbound Highway 24 near the Highway 13 connection at around 4 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said it involved the occupants of two cars shooting at each other. A pickup truck that was hit pulled over, while several other vehicles that may have been hit continued without stopping, the CHP said.

One of the involved vehicles later slammed into another vehicle on Highway 24 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit in Walnut Creek and then crashed into the center divide, according to the CHP. The driver was taken into custody.

There was no immediate word on any other suspects or any possible injuries.

The shooting and subsequent investigation caused a massive traffic backup. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland was backed up past the Interstate Highway 580 interchange, and northbound Highway 13 was backed to Joaquin Miller Road.