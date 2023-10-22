Shooting outside of party in Oakley kills 16-year-old, injures 3 others

OAKLEY — A shooting in Oakley Saturday night left a 16-year-old dead and several others injured, police said.

Oakley police said the shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. on the 400 block of Shannon Way.

When officers arrived, they found four people injured. One of them, a 16-year-old, died at the scene. The other three were taken to John Muir Walnut Creek with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

According to police, they had been to the home 30 minutes before the shooting for a noise complaint. An 18-year-old at the home told officers she was trying to shut down the party but that kids were still showing up.

The officers offered to help shut the party down, but she said no. After the officers left, police said they learned from a witness that a group of about 20 to 30 kids showed up at the home but could not get in since the front door was locked.

They instead went through a side gate. Police said that not long after screaming was heard from inside the home, and people were seen running out of the front door. About five to six shots were then heard in front of the home.

Police believe there was one shooter, and they are still searching for them and the weapon used.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 925-625-8060.