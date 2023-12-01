Suspect arrested in connection with deadly October shooting at Oakley party

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in Oakley that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured three other people in October, according to police.

Fatal shooting on Shannon Way in Oakley Oct. 21, 2023 Art Ray via KPIX

Sean Karp was arrested on suspicion of the shooting that occurred on Oct. 21 at a house party in the 400 block of Shannon Way that killed Ke'Marion Tucker, a 16-year-old Brentwood resident, and injured three other teens, Oakley police said.

Investigators initially arrested an 18-year-old Antioch man later in October but eventually released him.

Police Chief Paul Beard said in a statement that the department's detectives were then "provided with information from people who were previously disinclined to talk to us and new evidence was revealed to us."

At about 6 p.m. Thursday, Oakley police with help from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Karp, an Oakley resident, in the 900 block of Second Street in Brentwood.

"We left nothing to chance in our pursuit of the person who was responsible for the killing of one person and the maiming of three others," the chief said in his statement. "I have been briefed several times on this case and all available evidence and information supports the arrest that was made."