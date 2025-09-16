Shooting on BART train in Oakland injures teen

BART Police said a 15-year-old was shot while on a northbound train in Oakland on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., and police said the shooting happened as the train approached the Fruitvale Station.

According to BART's preliminary investigation, the victim and the shooter likely know each other.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and the victim is in stable condition at a hospital, with an injury that is not life-threatening.

The shooting caused minor delays, and the train was taken out of service for evidence processing.