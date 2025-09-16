Watch CBS News
Shooting on BART train in Oakland injures teen

Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
BART Police said a 15-year-old was shot while on a northbound train in Oakland on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., and police said the shooting happened as the train approached the Fruitvale Station.

According to BART's preliminary investigation, the victim and the shooter likely know each other.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and the victim is in stable condition at a hospital, with an injury that is not life-threatening.

The shooting caused minor delays, and the train was taken out of service for evidence processing.

