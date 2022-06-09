Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Tenderloin leaves 54-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 54-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.

San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.