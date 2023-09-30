Sherri Papini, who faked 2016 kidnapping, released from halfway house

Sherri Papini released from federal custody Sherri Papini released from federal custody 00:24

REDDING — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother who faked her own kidnapping, is now out of a halfway house.

Papini, 41, turned herself in to authorities in November 2022. She was released from prison and transferred to a halfway house in mid-August, and she has now been released from prison eight months early in her 18-month prison sentence, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

She was under community confinement at a halfway house after transferring from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Victorville Medium I.

The wife and mother made national headlines when she vanished for three weeks in 2016 before reappearing in Yolo County. She made up a story that two Hispanic women kidnapped her when she was really with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.

In addition to admitting the hoax, Papini pleaded guilty to making false statements and committing mail fraud.

Papini is now on supervised release for three years.