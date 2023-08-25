Sherri Papini out of federal prison 6 months earlier than expected, now in a Sacramento halfway house

Sherry Papini out of federal prison 6 months earlier than expected

Sherry Papini out of federal prison 6 months earlier than expected

Sacramento -- The Shasta County mother convicted of faking her own kidnapping is now out of prison early.

Sherri Papini is now in a halfway house in Sacramento ahead of her projected release date in October, about six months earlier than expected.

Papini made national headlines back in 2016 when she was reported missing and then found weeks later on Thanksgiving.

She told investigators she was taken by two Hispanic women, but she was actually with an ex-boyfriend the entire time.

She pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution to the state.