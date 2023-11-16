5-year-old fatally stabbed by his twin brother in Santa Cruz County

SCOTTS VALLEY – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that a 5-year-old had died after deputies said he was stabbed by his twin brother during a dispute on Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies said they were called to a home in unincorporated Scotts Valley on reports of a stabbing.

"When deputies arrived, they learned that two 5-year-old twins were fighting, as siblings sometimes do," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to deputies, one of the twins got a small kitchen knife and stabbed his brother. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation and consulting with the District Attorney's office, no charges would be filed in the case.

"California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime," the sheriff's office said, and that there was "no indication of negligence or criminal activity" by those involved.

"We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief," deputies said.

The sheriff's office said no further identifying information will be released.