Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in trade with Maple Leafs

The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They sent fellow defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick and a sixth-rounder back in the trade finalized Wednesday.

Liljegren, a 25-year-old Swede, has appeared in one game so far this season. He is a veteran of 210 regular-season and playoff games in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs clear more than $1.5 million in salary cap space with the move that sets the table to activate free agent signing Jani Hakanpää off long-term injured reserve. Liljegren is making $3 million and Benning $1.25 million, with each player under contract through next season.

timothy-liljegren-2178086317.jpg
Timothy Liljegren #37 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period against the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Arena on October 16, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto gets the earlier of the three third-round selections San Jose has. The Leafs added Hakanpää and Chris Tanev on their blue line looking to bulk up after another first-round playoff exit, and the 30-year-old Benning brings more size and physicality.

The rebuilding Sharks in Liljegren get a younger player with more offensive potential who might benefit from a change of scenery.

