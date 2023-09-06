Watch CBS News
SFPD in standoff with person allegedly armed in vehicle

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Police are in a standoff with an allegedly armed person in a vehicle in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers initially responded at 12:22 p.m. to a report of someone in a vehicle with a gun in the area of Eddy and Franklin streets, according to San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda.

Police found the vehicle and tried to make contact with the person, who did not respond. Crisis negotiators also responded and have been trying to communicate with the person.

People are asked to avoid the area while the standoff is still active.

