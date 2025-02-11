San Francisco police officer injured with broken glass during altercation with suspect in SoMa

Police in San Francisco said an officer was injured during an altercation with a suspect holding a broken glass bottle in the city's South of Market Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 6th and Folsom streets on reports of a physical altercation that possibly involved a knife. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim.

The victim told officers that another man approached him and struck him with a glass bottle. During the attack, the bottle broke and the suspect attempted to stab him with the bottle.

Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect near the scene. As they attempted to detain the suspect, police said he resisted and injured one of the officers with the bottle.

Police said they were able to eventually detain the suspect and developed probable cause to arrest him.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SFPD said Tuesday that they are not releasing the suspect's name due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.