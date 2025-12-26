SFO terminal evacuated because of suspicious package

A suspicious package discovered at San Francisco International Airport on Friday morning led to the evacuation of a terminal and major delays for travelers, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said that officers responded to Terminal 1 at SFO at about 8:15 a.m. on a report of a suspicious package and the area was evacuated. The department's bomb squad was dispatched to the site, police said.

SFO said the departures level lobby of Terminal 1 was closed, and an airport spokesperson said roadway traffic to the domestic terminals - Terminal 1, 2 and 3 - was rerouted to the International Terminal due to traffic congestion.

The terminal re-opened at about 10:45 a.m., the airport said, although there was still heavy roadway congestion. Passengers were urged to give themselves additional time and consider being dropped off at the International Terminal and taking the AirTrain to their terminal.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.