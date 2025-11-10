SFMTA says speeding Muni train incident was due to "operator fatigue"

A speeding light rail train incident that caused several passengers to fall was due to "operator fatigue," the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sept. 24, 2025, around 8:37 a.m. near Duboce Park. According to the SFMTA, the two-car light rail train was heading into downtown through the Sunset Tunnel when it began to gain speed. When it approached the curve at the tunnel exit, it was going at an excessive speed of 50 mph, the SFMTA said.

As a result, multiple passengers were knocked into each other, and some of them fell.

Multiple passengers fell when a light rail train took a curve at an excessive speed, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

The light rail train passed the Duboce Avenue and Noe Street stop and came to a halt near Walter Street.

The train did not derail, the SFMTA said, and its investigation revealed that the train's braking system was operating as designed. The transportation agency said it also checked the trackway and other infrastructure for issues, but found none.

In a statement Monday, the agency said its investigation ended with "operator fatigue" being the error.

A screengrab from released video shows the speed of the light rail train nearing 50 mph. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

"The agency is addressing the matter in accordance with internal protocols and the relevant contract, which included placing the operator on non-driving status," the SFMTA said.

"We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously," said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. "Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public."

One step the agency is taking to ensure passenger safety is working with Siemens on software that will limit speeds at certain locations.

Siemens is the manufacturer of the new light rail vehicles.