New SFMOMA exhibit showcases artists with disabilities

SAN FRANCISCO – An Oakland nonprofit is doing important work to champion Bay Area artists with disabilities. The public will soon have an opportunity to enjoy their art as part of a new exhibit at SFMOMA.

One of the artists, William Scott, is making his final touches on his upcoming mural exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Scott is autistic, and yet he hasn't let any learning differences stop him from his creative abilities.

Partnering up with Creative Growth, an Oakland-based nonprofit that supports artists with disabilities, Scott has been able to reach more art lovers.

He has one main goal for fans of his art.

"To feel good, to feel happy. To feel good and feel happy," he exclaimed.

Using advanced digital architecture programs to help create his blueprints, Scott's art has a deeply empathic lens focused on themes of faith and family.

He reimagines San Francisco through his imagery with a city entitled "Praise Frisco" - where honest leaders will bring positive change to the city.

Scott's work, alongside other Creative Growth artists, will be featured at the SFMOMA, starting April 6th.

It is a part of an overall partnership that celebrates the nonprofit's 50 year anniversary. Creative Growth is the oldest organization in the country that has been pioneering the support and inclusion of artists with disabilities.

William's instructor, Hector Munoz-Guzman, says working with him has been inspiring.

"Our relationship is very, I teach him something, he teaches me something too. So, I think we are both learning from each other in this experience," Munoz-Guzman told CBS News Bay Area.

"I'm really happy for William. He really deserves this. He is the hardest worker I know—he comes in, he works all throughout the day, and after he leaves, he goes home, and continues working on his architectural drawings, then on the weekends he continues working and the only rest day that he tells me that he gets is when he goes to church, but he's always working and you can see that in his paintings, and in all the work he does," he went on to say.

Scott hopes his art will bring about transformation not just for San Francisco, but globally.

"To rebuilding the world better, as peaceful. I am a peacemaker," he said

The art gives him peace, and he hopes, the peace will show through, in his art.

The partnered exhibitions with Creative Growth will remain on display at the SFMOMA until October.