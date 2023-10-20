SF vigil held to remember lives lost as Israel-Hamas conflict continues

Nearly 2 weeks into conflict, SF vigil held to remember Israeli and Palestinian lives lost

SAN FRANCISCO – A vigil for peace was held at Manny's in San Francisco to remember both the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost as the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The names of those that have lost their lives in the war were read at the outdoor vigil. People stood with a candle in one hand and a flower in the other.

Lala Wu from San Francisco said, "To take a break from all of the contention and chaos and the toxicity of social media to be here, to really center the people that have lost their lives feels really important."

Wu and her family have been deeply impacted by the conflict. They are constantly worried about family members in Israel.

In an address to the nation Thursday, President Joe Biden made the case to support $100 billion in supplemental funding, which includes aid for Israel and Ukraine. Earlier this week, Biden announced the U.S. would give $100 million to help civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Wu welcomes the aid, especially humanitarian aid. Wu said, "I think the U.S. stand up for what is right and sometimes it's not always super clear what that is."

Many though fear most of the aid will come in the form of weapons.

Richard Schwartz from Menlo Park said, "I mean just more money for arms, the arms have to be people holding arms with each other. Throwing away the arms and joining together. That's what I want to see."

Sheila Balter from San Francisco added, "It's very hard to know what the right thing is. The only thing I think is that killing each other is not the right thing."

As difficult as the war has been, this night brought some hope and healing. People gathering to pray for peace around the world.

Wu said, "I'm trying really hard to cling on to hope although it feels like a hopeless situation in a lot of ways."