SFPD arrests 3, seize 4 pounds of fentanyl in Tenderloin drug sales investigation

Police in San Francisco on Tuesday night arrested three people and seized more than four pounds of fentanyl, as part of an investigation into drug sales in the city's Tenderloin.

The department announced Wednesday that they had been investigating a suspected narcotics trafficker for the past month and obtained a search warrant for the suspect, his vehicle and home.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw the suspect leave Oakland for San Francisco. Officers detained him on the 900 block of Market Street and served a search warrant on him.

During the search, police said they found suspected fentanyl and other items connected to selling drugs. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Marvin Izaguirre Varela, was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, transporting a controlled substance, maintaining a premise where narcotics are manufactured and stored, along with conspiracy.

Items, including suspected fentanyl, seized as part of an investigation into drug sales in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Three people were arrested on Nov. 5, 2024 as part of the investigation. San Francisco Police Department

Officers with the SFPD Narcotics Unit also served a search warrant at a home on the 1100 block of 16th Street in Oakland. Police said they found additional fentanyl, ammunition and cash, along with items used for narcotics trafficking and manufacturing.

Two additional suspects, identified as 21-year-old Emilson Benega Ramos and 18-year-old Cesar Gutierrez Doblado, were arrested. The pair were booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of possessing controlled substances for sale, maintaining a premise where narcotics are manufactured and stored, along with conspiracy.

Police said nearly 1,900 grams (4.18 pounds) of fentanyl were seized as part of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.