Lurie, Wiener bill seeks to combat illegal vending on San Francisco streets

A proposal by new San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and State Sen. Scott Wiener seeks to crack down on vendors fencing goods on city streets.

On Monday, both leaders announced the measure dubbed the "SAFE Streets Act". The measure would allow law enforcement to take action against those who sell stolen goods.

"This bill will give San Francisco the tools we need to crack down on retail theft," Lurie said at a news conference on Monday.

Under the SAFE Streets Act, the city would have the power to require vendors to obtain a permit to sell items "frequently obtained through retail theft", with the Board of Supervisors creating a list.

Vendors caught selling those items without a permit or proof of purchase would face an infraction. Beginning with the third offense, the vendor could face a misdemeanor charge and the possibility of up to six months in jail.

"We need to end the sale of stolen goods on our streets, while supporting the legitimate street vendors who bring so much vibrancy to our neighborhoods," Wiener said in a statement. "Criminal organizations are fueling retail theft and bringing violence and chaos to our streets, displacing legitimate street vendors, harming local businesses, and undermining public safety."

Leaders said that the measure would not apply to most street vendors, including those who sell goods with a permit, selling goods on the list with a permit or proof of purchase or those who sell prepared food.

Fencing of stolen goods has become a major issue on city streets, particularly in the Mission District. In 2023, the city issued a temporary moratorium on street vending in the Mission in response.

Last year, Wiener introduced legislation seeking to target vendors selling stolen goods, but the measure died in committee.