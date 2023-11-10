Crews rescue man trapped under collapsed dock near San Francisco's Pier 90

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco firefighters rescued a man trapped under a collapsed dock near Pier 90 early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Video posted by the San Francisco Fire Department on social media showed a rescuer had to swim toward the man, who could be seen clinging to a beam.

#YourSFFD bay rescue swimmers from Rescue Squad 1 with Engine 25 and Truck 9 rescued a man under a collapsed pier off Amador st in the early morning hours.

The collapsed dock was near the area of Amador Street, fire officials said.

The man was evaluated by paramedics after the rescue, according to the fire department.