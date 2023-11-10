Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews rescue man trapped under collapsed dock near San Francisco's Pier 90

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now 6am - 11/10/23
PIX Now 6am - 11/10/23 12:20

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco firefighters rescued a man trapped under a collapsed dock near Pier 90 early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Video posted by the San Francisco Fire Department on social media showed a rescuer had to swim toward the man, who could be seen clinging to a beam.

The collapsed dock was near the area of Amador Street, fire officials said.

The man was evaluated by paramedics after the rescue, according to the fire department.       

First published on November 10, 2023 / 8:44 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.