Pedestrian struck by driver in SF Mission District hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A pedestrian in San Francisco's Mission District was seriously injured after being struck by a driver Wednesday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The collision was reported at 1:28 p.m. in the area of Valencia and 18th streets, where officers found the pedestrian lying on the street unconscious. Police performed CPR on the person, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Police Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said.

The driver whose vehicle hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

