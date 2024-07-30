Man suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting in SF Mission District

A 44-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:18 a.m. in the area of 16th and Capp streets, San Francisco police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Tuesday morning.

Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.