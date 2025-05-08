Suspect in San Francisco Mission District homicide arrested in Novato

A man suspected in a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Mission District last week has been arrested, after being found in Marin County, police said.

According to San Francisco police, the victim was found shot on the 3000 block of 26th Street around 12:40 p.m. on May 2. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Trayvon Williams of San Francisco and obtained arrest and search warrants.

On Wednesday evening, authorities located Williams in Novato. Police in Novato said their officers, along with SFPD and Marin County SWAT, served a warrant at a home on Alameda Del Prado.

Williams was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional details about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.