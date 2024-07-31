San Francisco man accused of burglaries while awaiting sentencing in another case

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Francisco man is under arrest and has been charged with multiple burglaries allegedly committed while he was awaiting sentencing in another burglary case, prosecutors said.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 25-year-old Jeyson Garcia is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. The complaint also alleges Garcia committed the crimes while on bail or released on his own recognizance and committed offenses while on felony probation.

Court records show Garcia was found guilty of felony second degree burglary on July 8 and was scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5.

On July 24, Garcia broke into a home on the 2700 block of San Jose Avenue around 1:30 a.m., prosecutors said. He allegedly stole the victim's car and other items while the victim was sleeping.

Garcia is also accused of a home break-in that took place on 26th Street in Noe Valley around 4:20 a.m. on July 26, while multiple victims were sleeping. In that case, prosecutors allege that Garcia stole more than $3,000 in items, including tools, a toolbox and two bicycles.

"Residential burglaries while victims are at home sleeping are especially brazen and terrify communities," Jenkins said in a statement.

Police arrested Garcia after he was found driving the stolen vehicle, prosecutors said.

Garcia was arraigned Wednesday and pled not guilty to all charges, according to the DA's office. He remains in custody without bail ahead of his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.