Man killed in overnight stabbing near Powell Street BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said.

Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.

Officers located the victim with apparent stab wounds, according to police. Officers rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, police said.

Officers have made no arrest in the case.

Anyone who may be able to help with the case may call the Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. Anyone who provides a tip may stay anonymous.