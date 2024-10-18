Giants promote J.P. Martinez to the team's pitching coach

Game Day: New Giants President Buster Posey is excited to be part of a team again

The San Francisco Giants promoted J.P. Martinez to the team's pitching coach on Friday.

The Giants announced that Martinez will replace Bryan Price, who stepped down after one season in the role.

The 42-year-old Martinez has served as the team's assistant pitching coach for the past four seasons. Giants pitchers have the fourth-lowest ERA in the National League during his tenure at 3.80.

Assistant pitching coach J.P. Martinez hangs out at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Prior to joining the Giants, Martinez spent six seasons with the Minnesota Twins in several roles, most recently as the club's assistant pitching coordinator.