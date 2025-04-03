San Francisco Giants super fan set to mark 60th Opening Day at ballpark

For San Francisco Giants super fan Norm Coleman, this Friday marks his 60th Opening Day. But even after decades of following the team, which includes championship runs and hall of famers, he insists that the excitement never fades.

"Opening Day is a very special day of the year. It's a holiday," Coleman said. "Opening Day is the essence of baseball, and the essence of family and friends."

As the Giants prepare to kick off the 2025 season at Oracle Park, Coleman reflects on how much the experience means to him, taking him back to his childhood and the memories of his first Opening Day in 1964.

San Francisco Giants fan Norm Coleman sits at Oracle Park. CBS

"Willie Mays hit two home runs. Cepeda won. Haller won and Jim Ray Hart won. I went with my father," Coleman recalled. "My mother came to my school, took me out of my class, and drove me to San Francisco to my father's furniture store and left me there, and my father and I took the bus to the ballpark."

Now, Coleman's connection to the team remains strong as ever. As he walks through the halls of Oracle Park, he looks forward to a new season, especially with the addition of Willy Adames to the roster. But one change in particular stands out to him.

"I'm looking forward to Buster Ball," he said, referring to the legendary catcher and three-time World Series champion who was named the team's President of Baseball Operations at the end of last season. "I think Buster Posey has the right idea about baseball, and he will make the Giants a winner. And I'm very much looking forward to that."

However, for Coleman, loyalty to the Giants goes beyond the wins and losses. He believes that each player brings something unique to the team, making them a part of the city's identity, which is why, for Coleman, Opening Day is more than just a game.

"Opening Day is spring, it's the beginning of a new life cycle," he says.

For Coleman, who has witnessed generations of Giants players and moments, the cycle continues—and he can't get enough of it.