Man killed in San Francisco's Mission District on New Year's morning; arrest made

Police in San Francisco have made an arrest after a man was fatally shot in the city's Mission District shortly after the start of the New Year on Wednesday.

Around 12:25 a.m., police were called to a business on the 500 block of South Van Ness Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite receiving aid from first responders and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

During a preliminary investigation, officers found out the suspect fled the scene in an SUV. Officers were able to locate the vehicle near Bayshore Boulevard and Geneva Avenue.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Rivera Flores, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.