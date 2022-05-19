SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.

James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.

Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.

PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."

Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."