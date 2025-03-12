San Francisco DA charges man in 21 retail thefts at Walgreens, CVS stores

Prosecutors in San Francisco announced Wednesday that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with over 20 retail thefts at pharmacies in the city.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 26-year-old Miles Thomas was arraigned Tuesday. Thomas was charged with one count of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree commercial burglary, two counts of grand theft, 12 counts of commercial shoplifting and seven counts of petty theft with two or more prior convictions.

"Prolific thieves wreak havoc on our retail businesses and our communities," Jenkins said in a statement. "My office will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to these brazen acts by taking action to ensure that there is accountability, and thieves understand that they will face consequences."

Court records show Thomas was allegedly linked to 21 thefts between May 2024 and March of this year. The thefts took place at a Walgreens on Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District, another Walgreens on Stockton Street in Chinatown and a CVS store on Portola Drive.

Store employees said they identified Thomas as a "habitual thief" who often carried a skateboard and wore distinctive sunglasses.

According to prosecutors, Thomas primarily stole dental hygiene products and stole more than $1,000 in merchandise in at least two separate incidents.

The DA's office noted an Aug. 28 incident at the Stockton Street store in which Thomas allegedly stole items and pushed an employee who tried to stop him. Thomas allegedly returned to the location a short time later and once again pushed an employee trying to recover merchandise.

Thomas was arrested Mar. 6 following an incident at the Portola Avenue store in which he allegedly stole $135.55 in items.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Thomas pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held without bail ahead of his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Mar. 21.