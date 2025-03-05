Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Morgan Hill, Gilroy area; tornado possible, Weather Service says

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday for the Morgan Hill / Gilroy area, which included the possibility of a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

A bulletin was issued at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday for an area of southeastern Santa Clara County until at least 3:30 p.m., extended from 3 p.m. The Weather Service said radar indicated that hail and wind gusts of 60 mph were present and the conditions presented the possibility of a tornado.

The warning also applied to northwestern San Benito County and the area around Hollister.

At 2:59 p.m., the Weather Service said the severe thunderstorm was located five miles east of Gilroy, moving southeast at 15 mph.

There were no reports of a tornado touching down.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.