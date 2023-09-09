Several roads in downtown Danville to close for Sunday car show

DANVILLE – Several roads in Downtown Danville will close Sunday morning for the town's popular car show, according to police.

Danville police said the implementation of street closures in the town will start at 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday to give way to the "Hot Summer Sundays Car Show."

The closures will occur on Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue and School Street; Hartz Avenue Northbound from Hartz Way to School Street; Linda Mesa Avenue between Railroad Avenue and the Rose Street Municipal Parking Lot; Diablo Road between Hartz Avenue and Rose Street; Prospect Avenue between the Clock Tower Municipal Parking Lot entrance and Front Street; and Church Street west and east between Hartz Avenue and the Village Theatre Municipal Parking Lot.

Visitors were advised to use the El Cerro Boulevard exit from the north and Sycamore Valley Boulevard from the south off Interstate Highway 680, due to construction.

Motorists were also asked to use caution and expect delays during the closure period. Police said parking is available on surrounding streets and in all downtown public parking lots.