Several detained after shots fired from car in San Francisco, pursuit onto Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco detained several individuals Tuesday evening after responding to a report of shots fired from a car that led to a pursuit onto the Bay Bridge, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street. Officers learned that shots were fired from a vehicle before fleeing the scene in the incident.

Police were able to locate a vehicle matching the description from the incident on Yerba Buena Island. After officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to yield and led police on a vehicle pursuit that went onto the Bay Bridge.

Police said the vehicle stopped on the span and the occupants fled on foot. Officers were able to detain several occupants for this active investigation. Police have yet to confirm any arrests in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.