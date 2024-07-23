Woman fatally stabbed along Prince Memorial Greenway in Santa Rosa, suspect sought

A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death Sunday night on Santa Rosa's Prince Memorial Greenway, according to police.

At about 11 p.m., officers were sent to the greenway between Santa Rosa Avenue and A Street where they found the woman laying unresponsive on the ground.

She had been stabbed at least once and died at the scene, according to police.

The victim is a Santa Rosa resident whose name has been withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Police haven't made an arrest in the case and anyone with information is asked to visit www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or call detectives at (707) 543-3595.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.