SUV hits, kills Santa Rosa scooter rider

A man riding a scooter in Santa Rosa was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing an intersection Friday morning, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at about 8:11 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and El Portal Way. When officers arrived, they found a person dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the 61-year-old victim was on a motorized scooter traveling northbound on Santa Rosa Avenue when a Chevrolet Tahoe, making a left turn from a parking lot onto southbound Santa Rosa Avenue, struck the scooter rider, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa resident, reported not seeing the scooter before the collision. Police said the driver immediately stopped, called 911, remained at the scene, and was cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the victim, a Rohnert Park resident, was withheld until his family was notified.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to contact Officer Anthony Matteri of the Santa Rosa Police Department's traffic unit at (707) 543-8561.