Theft suspects caught on surveillance cameras featured in Santa Rosa police social media posts

A group of theft suspects caught on surveillance cameras at various locations in Santa Rosa have been featured in images posted on the Santa Rosa Police Department's social media accounts.

The department said the 20 people shown on surveillance images are suspected of crimes such as shoplifting, organized retail theft property crimes, credit card fraud and identity theft.

Some of the suspects are accused of stealing victims' wallets and then using their credit cards at different establishments. Others are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of cosmetics from Rite Aid and Ulta stores.

Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

"Many of their victims have been members of our senior community," said police on the department's Facebook page.

Police asked anyone who recognizes any of the suspects to call the department's tip line at 707-543-3575 or email Sgt. Ryan Hepp rhepp@srcity.org.