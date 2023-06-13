Santa Rosa police investigate hate crime vandalism attacks on LGBTQ+ businesses

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa on Monday announced they are investigating "several instances" of LGBTQ+ businesses being targeted by vandalism using hate speech during Pride Month.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said most of the businesses were in the downtown area and owned by members or supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Police said unknown subjects defaced the businesses with stickers and flyers that used hateful rhetoric, covering up support for LGBTQ+ rights, Trans rights and BLM. Among the businesses were queer-owned Brew Coffee and Beer House and Santa Rosa Junior College among others, according to a story posted by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

According to the Press Democrat, the flyers touted "Happy Proud Month" and contained a QR code that led to a YouTube video lauding "straight pride."

"The Santa Rosa Police Department is committed to supporting all members of our community and will not tolerate hate crimes," the post read. "No citizen, employee, or business owner should be targeted and harassed for living their authentic lives or supporting their fellow citizens."

Police said they reached out to the targeted businesses and began investigating each incident. Police are encouraging anyone who has any surveillance footage of the individuals defacing businesses to provide the information at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. Any additional businesses targeted with the stickers are encouraged to contact police and report the crime,