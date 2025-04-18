Downtown Santa rosa mall becomes home to new police substation

The Santa Rosa Police Department recently launched its new substation at the Santa Rosa Plaza, right in the heart of downtown.

"We have nice computers here and this is where our officers for our Downtown Enforcement Team can come here. They can do their work, writing reports, and being able to access evidence, book evidence, be able to look at any type of investigative work they're doing," Police Chief John Cregan told CBS News Bay Area.

The substation is located by the lower-level entrance in the mall.

Consisting of eight police officers and one sergeant, the department's Downtown Enforcement Team is now working at the substation in the mornings and evenings.

Cregan said they will have more visible presence, and rapid response calls in the neighborhood.

The police substation at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall in downtown Santa Rosa. CBS

"Some of that rapid response, we have right here," he said, pointing out electric motorcycles. "They're good for our climate environmentally and they're also silent so they can come up quietly."

The new substation is a little more than a mile away from police headquarters. The chief said his downtown beat officers, along with patrol officers, will be working from the substation as well.

"Santa Rosa is changing, and that's for the positive. And we're seeing that in our Downtown Enforcement Team has been a key element to that success," he said.

He added that the team receives many general public safety calls, including concerns about homelessness.

District Five City Councilmember Caroline Bañuelos said the new substation will help provide resources for those in need.

"It's a great step toward community policing, and I really think that's what policing should be all about," she told CBS News Bay Area.

Bañuelos also added that it's a great step forward in public-private partnerships across the city, while also having heightened security presence at the mall.

"This is also showing the community that you know, it's great for you to come here. The law enforcement is right here if you need anything. But also, you can shop very comfortably and know that any problems will be taken care of, probably quickly," she said.

Cregan said the front of the substation is still a work in progress, and is looking forward to opening it up to the public soon.

"Our vision is to put a desk right here in this area," he said. "We would have the doors open here so members who are walking by the plaza would be able to come in and get resources. We're going to put a host of different pamphlets and resources from the city."

This is the third substation across the city. The chief said they are looking into adding a fourth substation somewhere on the east side of Santa Rosa.

A spokesperson with the Santa Rosa Plaza sent CBS News Bay Area this statement:

"We are very pleased to welcome the Santa Rosa Police Department's Downtown Enforcement Team to Santa Rosa Plaza. The Plaza's General Manager, Danielle Nelson, has worked closely and collaboratively with the police chief, the city manager, and the broader Simon corporate team to provide a central location for SRPD which is highly visible and easily accessible for officers and the community. We are proud to contribute to a stronger and safer downtown Santa Rosa community."

Cregan also added that with more businesses coming into the mall, he is glad there will be more hands on deck from his staff to ensure the safety of the community.

"Dave and Buster's coming here, so we believe that's going to have more foot traffic coming into the mall, more youth in our community being involved. So, we really want to ensure a safe environment for everyone who's going to be coming to enjoy the many different stores here in Santa Rosa Plaza," he said.