Santa Rosa police raid on "nuisance residence" results in 2 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

A raid on a home in Santa Rosa Tuesday described by police as a longtime "nuisance residence" resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and guns, police said.

Santa Rosa police said over the course of the past year, the house on the 2000 block of Guerneville Road generated numerous reports of drug use and sales, domestic disturbances, and weapons violations.

On Tuesday morning, detectives with the department's narcotics and gang crimes units and officers with other special operations units served a search warrant at the home. Police said 14 people inside the home were detained, while one person sleeping in his vehicle in front of the house was also detained.

During the search of the home and outbuildings, detectives found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and also found every room cluttered with drug paraphernalia, police said.

Two Santa Rosa residents were arrested following the execution of the search warrant: 65-year-old Curtis Huffman and 42-year-old Jennifer Ortiz. Huffman was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the use and sale of drugs, being a felon in possession of a controlled substance with two or more prior convictions, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Ortiz faces charges of possession of an illegal narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers with Santa Rosa Code Enforcement were also present during the raid to determine if any code violations existed, and an open case already exists for the home, police said.