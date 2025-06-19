Santa Rosa police: Man in wheelchair attacked with hammer and knife, arrest made

Police in Santa Rosa have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a wheelchair-bound man with a knife and hammer on Tuesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Wright Road and Finley Avenue on reports of a possible stabbing. When police arrived, they found the 52-year-old victim at the bus stop near the intersection.

Police said the victim appeared to have multiple lacerations, contusions, and at least one puncture wound to his arms and a leg. He was transported to a hospital with what police described as "significant" injuries.

During an investigation, police learned the victim was sitting near the bus stop when the suspect approached him and pushed over his wheelchair, unprovoked.

The suspect then pulled a hammer from his waistband and began to hit the victim on his arm and later used a pocketknife to slash the victim. He left the scene before police arrived.

Eyewitnesses provided police a description of the suspect. During a search of the area, police found a man matching the suspect description near Louis Krohn Drive.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Ricky Carver of Santa Rosa, was detained without incident. Police said they located a hammer and pocketknife in his possession.

Carver was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said they also believe Carver may be linked to an earlier incident where a man allegedly brandished a hammer at employees of a retail store in the city's downtown. Police said charges in that case are pending review.

Jail records show Carver remains in custody after a judge approved a $200,000 bail enhancement. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.