Santa Rosa high school student arrested after taking loaded gun to school

A Santa Rosa high school student was arrested for taking a loaded gun to school on Tuesday, police said.

Around 1 p.m., police went to Elsie Allen High School for a report that a student may have a gun.

Officers arrived at the school as lunch was ending and were told by school staff that the student was seen heading west toward the edge of campus.

Police said staff and officer spotted the student with a friend sitting on a curb, with their backs to them. When the sergeant called the student's name, the student stood up and turned around.

According to police, they saw the student had a black satchel across his chest. He then ran from the officer.

He was later arrested after being surrounded by police near the east entrance of the campus. Police said they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in the satchel and a folding knife in the student's pocket.

He was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm on school grounds, having a loaded firearm, having ammunition on school grounds, having a knife on school grounds and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said they do not believe there was any immediate threat to safety at the school and are investigating why he brought a gun.

The school had to implement a "secure the campus" while officers worked to detain him. It was lifted shortly after.

On Feb. 25, a stabbing took place on the campus of Elsie Allen High School. One student was injured, and another was arrested on suspicion of murder and having a weapon at school.