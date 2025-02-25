Student injured in stabbing at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa

One student was injured and another student was taken into custody after a stabbing took place at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers told CBS News Bay Area that a 911 call came in at 2:58 p.m. advising that a student had been stabbed on the campus located at 599 Bellevue Avenue. Police responded to the scene and found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Police also located a student suspected in the stabbing, who was taken into custody.

The stabbing prompted the school to be placed on lockdown. Officers said they were coordinating with school officials to release students to their parents.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.