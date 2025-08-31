Santa Rosa firefighters injured while responding to mobile home fire

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said three firefighters were injured during a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on Dale Court just before 1:30 a.m., and arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire.

Santa Rosa Fire said crews immediately worked to protect nearby threatened homes and began to attack the fire. They then worked to fight the flames inside the home and checked for any possible residents.

Santa Rosa Fire said crews inside encountered a large volume of burning furniture and materials. They eventually learned there were no residents inside and that they had been able to evacuate.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes, and crews stayed on scene to put out hot spots and burning debris.

During the fire, one firefighter suffered a minor burn, one had a minor sprain and one had a moderate burn due to steam and contact burns. Two of them were treated and released from Kaiser hospital.

The home was destroyed by the fire, Santa Rosa Fire said. A nearby home had a window broken due to heat from the fire.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.