Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Santa Rosa firefighters injured while responding to mobile home fire

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said three firefighters were injured during a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to a fire on Dale Court just before 1:30 a.m., and arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire.

Santa Rosa Fire said crews immediately worked to protect nearby threatened homes and began to attack the fire. They then worked to fight the flames inside the home and checked for any possible residents.

Santa Rosa Fire said crews inside encountered a large volume of burning furniture and materials. They eventually learned there were no residents inside and that they had been able to evacuate.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes, and crews stayed on scene to put out hot spots and burning debris.

During the fire, one firefighter suffered a minor burn, one had a minor sprain and one had a moderate burn due to steam and contact burns. Two of them were treated and released from Kaiser hospital.

The home was destroyed by the fire, Santa Rosa Fire said. A nearby home had a window broken due to heat from the fire.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue